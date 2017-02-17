Prayer for today (2/18/17)

Lord, help us to not be careless and thoughtless in our conversation about people and issues we have no knowledge of. Lord, we need your help. Please help us to keep our hearts from sinning. Instead give us a prayerful spirit for all those living in a far off land. Give us a passion for hurting hearts, wounded spirits, broken and contrite lives. Lord, cast upon us your love for one another. Keep us at our feet that we may obtain peace in our hearts. Lord, thank you for explosive love, one for another. Amen.
Pamela Harris, Macon
