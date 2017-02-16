Prayer of the Day

February 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (2/17/17)

Father, we thank you for all you have done for us. I am so grateful to you Jesus because you always have made a way for me when l couldn't see my way. Father, help us to learn how to forgive one another. Help us not to let the enemy keep us bound by what someone has done to us. Help us to let the devil know that you God has taught is how to forgive. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

