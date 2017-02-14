Prayer for today (2/15/17)

Lord, I know I can’t hope to escape every unpleasant circumstance in this world. Just the same, I will trust in you, whatever comes. Protect me in the way you see fit, in the way that best advances your purpose for my life. Lord, life seems overwhelming sometimes. Please help me to relax in the knowledge that you will guide me. Thank you Jesus. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
