Prayer for today (2/13/17)

Father God, we come in your precious holy name once again to tell you thank you for life, health and strength. Thank you for all of your people all over this world. You are an awesome God. You are bigger than any problem. Thank you Jesus. We are trusting in you. You are a jealous God and there shall have no other God beside you. We love you with all of our heart, mind and soul. You are a great and powerful God omnipresent and all knowing God and we thank you Lord for being gracious and full of compassion. Hallelujah, what a mighty God we serve. We are asking all of these blessings in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
Wanda Green, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments