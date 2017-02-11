Prayer for today (2/12/17)

Lord Jesus, this is a new year and we thank you for it. Help us through it like you did last year. We love you Jesus and depend on you. Please forgive us for our sins and help us to keep our mind on you. Help our kids to be safe. Thank you Jesus. Amen.
Donnie Billingslea, Macon
