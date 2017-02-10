Prayer for today (2/11/17)

Good morning Father, I am thankful for the day you have given me. I’m feeling blessed because of you and what you are doing for me. I can’t express enough thanks for all you do for me. I thank you for waking me up with you on my mind instead of all that other stuff that I can’t do anything about. Lord, I thank you for giving me a mind to thank you in any situation, because my faith and my trust in you lets me know in my heart and soul that everything will be alright, in the name of Jesus. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
