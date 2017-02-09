Prayer for today (2/10/17)

Lord, help us to be charitable in all that we do. Our acts of charity reflect on you and we want to bring honor to you at all times. Father, we pray you will always be our rock and our salvation. Hear us when we call to you for help because we know you love us. Please give us that peace on earth, as it is in your kingdom. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
