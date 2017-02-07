Prayer for today (2/8/17)

Heavenly, glorious Jesus, we are so thankful for your kindness to your creation. Our world is so beautiful even during the winter. Your humbleness to wash our feet gives us the courage to do the same for others. I pray that your willingness to obey your Father’s plan by giving your life for all, encourages believers to follow your example. Thank you for loving us as we await your return. Amen.
Barbara J Freeman, Macon
