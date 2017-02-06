Prayer for today (2/7/17)

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial Pause

0:33 Camellia trail opens in Middle Georia

2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon

1:17 How do you use the bike program in downtown Macon?

1:44 Lynmore Estates man describes fatal Macon fire

0:45 Macon hosts largest pop-up bike lane network in the world

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools

9:40 Slain Peach officers honored at state Legislature

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims