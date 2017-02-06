Prayer for today (2/7/17)

Heavenly Father, I read in the gospels how you went around restoring people’s vision, giving back the ability to walk, allowing the deaf to hear and healing every disability you encountered. I know it’s not likely I can literally heal physical disabilities in the people I meet, but I pray that nevertheless your healing power would work through me. In Jesus name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
