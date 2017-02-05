Prayer for today (1/6/17)

2:01 Parents tackle tough questions about race in schools Pause

1:46 Mercer gears up for spring practice

0:33 Camellia trail opens in Middle Georia

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:16 'I do have a conscience' burglar tells his victims

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:27 Mercer mourns death of Jibri Bryan