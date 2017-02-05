Prayer for today (1/6/17)

The day may be cloudy and gray. Life may seem that way. Hard times come and are not here to stay. God will lighten the frightful fray. I look on tomorrow and a brighter day. The sun will shine light and gay. Then I will walk on God’s pathway. That is what Jesus had to say. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments