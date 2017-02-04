Prayer for today (2/5/17)

Our Father, Lord Jesus, we come once again in your powerful name to say thank you for another day’s journey. Thank you so much for all of your miracle wondering working power. You are the way, the truth and the life. Thank you Jesus. Hallelujah to your awesome name.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments