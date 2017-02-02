Prayer for today (2/3/17)

Heavenly Father, the loneliness I feel is dissipating as I draw near to you because I know you are drawing near to me. I cleanse my hands and I purify my heart. As I do so, you are removing all double mindedness from me. Thank you Father. Please forgive me for my sins. Amen.
Donnie Billingslea, Macon
