Prayer of the Day

February 2, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (2/3/17)

Heavenly Father, the loneliness I feel is dissipating as I draw near to you because I know you are drawing near to me. I cleanse my hands and I purify my heart. As I do so, you are removing all double mindedness from me. Thank you Father. Please forgive me for my sins. Amen.

Donnie Billingslea, Macon

