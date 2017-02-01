Prayer for today (2/2/17)

Good morning Lord, I love you and I honor you in all of my life. I surrender to your authority this morning in my heart, mind, actions and in all that I progress to do — uplifting hearts, encouraging spirits, enlightening minds, enticing and compelling souls to follow you and become aroused and stimulated by the overwhelming love you possess for them. Thank you, Lord, that your love for us cannot be explained or expressed. Thank you for loving us so deeply. Please help us to find our way home to you. Cast your spirit upon the earth.
Pamela Harris, Macon
