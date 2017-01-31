Prayer for today (2/1/17)

Father, every day is a battle. I struggle between following you and choosing what feels right at the moment. I need your wisdom and power to push toward a change of heart and action. But most of all I need your forgiveness. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
