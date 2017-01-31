Prayer for today (2/1/17)

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death Pause

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:47 National Park Service turns 100 years old

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban