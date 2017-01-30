Prayer for today (1/31/17)

Father, in heaven, I thank you for waking me up this morning to start me on my way. I'm grateful to you for finding favor for me in your eyes, to allow me to still be here. Help me to walk in your will this day,one step at a time. Lord, guide me and lead me down the path you have set before me. O' Lord, help me to watch and pray all during the day. Lord, you said to praise you in all things, the good and the bad, and Lord, I do give you my praise this morning for all my situations. Thank you Father. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
