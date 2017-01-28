Prayer of the Day

January 28, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (1/29/17)

Jesus, please protect our children. Lord, we've tried to instill godly values but we can't be with them all the time. Please send your Holy Spirit with them. Keep them from being corrupted and led away from your truth. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.

Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon

