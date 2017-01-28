Prayer for today (1/29/17)

Jesus, please protect our children. Lord, we've tried to instill godly values but we can't be with them all the time. Please send your Holy Spirit with them. Keep them from being corrupted and led away from your truth. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments