Prayer for today (1/24/17)

Heavenly Father, Abraham failed you when he fled to Egypt during the drought. Moses lost his temper and turned to violence more than once. David committed both adultery and murder. Peter denied your son and yet you used all the people who failed you. Use me, too. In Jesus name I pray. Amen.
Grady Sneed, Macon
