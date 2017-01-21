Prayer for today (1/22/17)

Lord, sometimes it’s easier to give than to receive. I want to be a giver, to take the time to care and help my friends when they need it. And help me to learn to receive too, so that I am not too proud to receive generosity from a friend. Give and take, Lord. We really do need each other. Thank you Jesus. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
