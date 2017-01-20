Prayer for today (1/21/17)

Merciful Heavenly Father, we praise you for your love and your faithfulness. You alone are worthy of our praise and worship.Your love to us is boundless and unmerited. Your faithfulness is eternal and unending. You love us when we fail, you lift us up when we face hopelessness, and you give us the promise of a better day, a brighter future and eternal life. Bless our homes, our communities and our nation. Help us to honor you, to love and respect each other, and to cherish each moment.We pray this in the name of your son, Jesus Christ.
Gail S. Willis, Macon
