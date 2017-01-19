Prayer for today (1/20/17)

Lord Jesus, I thank you for letting me stay here this long. I thank you for my kids and grand kids. I thank you for my health and strength and the rest of my family. Please watch over them. Please forgive me for my sins and help me to stay on the right track. Thank you Jesus. Amen.
Donnie Billingslea, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments