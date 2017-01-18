Prayer for today (1/19/17)

Father, I thank you for allowing me to wake up this morning with my mind on you. With you in my today you lead and guide my way. I could have had anything else on my mind, but as I lay there with my eyes closed you were already talking to me. As I got up and put my feet on the floor, I began to thank you for allowing me to see another day. l’m still here thanks to you. Thank you for not letting the enemy cut me off while I was sleeping, Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
