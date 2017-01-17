Prayer for today (1/18/17)

Prayer of the Day

My dearest Lord Jesus, in you I find a place of peace. In you I find strength to face the giants of life. In you I find rest and comfort. In you I find an example of how to live my life. In you there is joy and love. There is none like you, my Jesus. O how I thank you for loving me even when I stumble and fall. You take me in your arms of healing and safety. I could not live a day without you. Holy is your name, I pray. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

