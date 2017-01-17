Prayer for today (1/18/17)

My dearest Lord Jesus, in you I find a place of peace. In you I find strength to face the giants of life. In you I find rest and comfort. In you I find an example of how to live my life. In you there is joy and love. There is none like you, my Jesus. O how I thank you for loving me even when I stumble and fall. You take me in your arms of healing and safety. I could not live a day without you. Holy is your name, I pray. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments