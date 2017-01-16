Prayer of the Day

January 16, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (1/17/17)

Have you smelled a rose with ease? Or gathered wildflowers among the trees. Did you know it takes God’s power to open a spring flower? This is God’s world and he made it to please, then God gave to you and me and all for free. I thank you Lord in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by 'giving to others'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos