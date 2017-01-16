Prayer for today (1/17/17)

2:24 Marchers say why important to remember Martin Luther King Jr. Pause

1:30 Volunteers pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by 'giving to others'

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:18 Damion Bagley on this season's Perry boys team: "We are a brotherhood."

1:19 LaShandria Mallard's impact upon joining Perry's basketball team was immediate

0:57 Mercer gains confidence from win over Samford

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

0:36 Kirby Smart on whether or not the fan favorite will be the starting QB