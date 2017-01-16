Prayer for today (1/17/17)

Have you smelled a rose with ease? Or gathered wildflowers among the trees. Did you know it takes God’s power to open a spring flower? This is God’s world and he made it to please, then God gave to you and me and all for free. I thank you Lord in the name of Jesus. Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
