Prayer for today (1/16/17)

Dear Lord, help me to truly be dependent and trusting in you. Often times things don’t happen when I want them to but as long as I can remember you’ve always been an on time God. Each time you remind me of your goodness and greatness my heart can’t help but to be glad. Even in the midst of the storm, you give me joy. Lord, thank you for forgiving me and thank you for giving me Jesus. Amen.
Reginald Reeves, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments