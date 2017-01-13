Prayer for today (1/14/17)

O God, I feel favorable this morning, because I am still here. If it had not been for your grace and mercy always working in my favor. I thank you for sparing my life, knowing you didn’t have to do it, but you did. Thank you for the year 2017. You have blessed me to see its beginning, now help me to walk in your commands the way you want me to as l start out my day. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
