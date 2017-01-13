Prayer for today (1/14/17)

0:48 "Hidden Figures" actress challenges local students to be the best version of themselves Pause

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:29 Fleeing suspect wrecks in chase with Monroe deputies

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

4:14 Cop Shop Podcast: Man attacked with metal pole

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb