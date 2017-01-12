Prayer for today (1/13/17)

Father God, we come once again in your holy name to say thank you Jesus for one more beautiful day that you have made and we are still rejoicing in it. Thank you for taking care of us. You are still in control of your universe. Have mercy upon us because we really need you everyday in our lives. Forgive us for all of our sins. Thank you Jesus. Amen.
Wanda Green, Macon
