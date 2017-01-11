Prayer for today (1/12/17)

Father, I thank you for your word. It truly is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. It presents your full counsel and will to me. I choose to walk in your word and this helps me to know that I will never be indecisive again. Thank you Lord.
Donnie Billingslea, Macon
