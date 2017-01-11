Prayer of the Day

January 11, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (1/12/17)

Father, I thank you for your word. It truly is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. It presents your full counsel and will to me. I choose to walk in your word and this helps me to know that I will never be indecisive again. Thank you Lord.

Donnie Billingslea, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos