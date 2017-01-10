Prayer of the Day

January 10, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (1/11/17)

These words bring peace and love to our soul. “Jesus, keep me near the cross, there a precious fountain, free to all a healing stream, flows from Calvary’s mountain. In the cross, in the cross, be my glory ever; ‘til my raptured soul shall find, peace beyond the river.” By Fanny Crosby and William H. Dian circa 1820-1915. O Jesus, thank you for keeping us near. Amen.

Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Macon Mayor and retired educator Maj. David Carter remembers John and Bob Anderson in high school

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos