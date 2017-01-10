Prayer for today (1/11/17)

These words bring peace and love to our soul. “Jesus, keep me near the cross, there a precious fountain, free to all a healing stream, flows from Calvary’s mountain. In the cross, in the cross, be my glory ever; ‘til my raptured soul shall find, peace beyond the river.” By Fanny Crosby and William H. Dian circa 1820-1915. O Jesus, thank you for keeping us near. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
