Prayer for today (1/9/17)

Heavenly Father, since man had somehow lost his ability to love and do it truthfully, you wanted to help us, not wanting any of us to perish. You gave the world you so loved a chance to choose everlasting life and sent the baby Jesus to be born into the world to help all mankind. Help me and others see that the gift of love was born into the world for your purposes so we could practice giving the gift of love all year long. Help us, Lord, walk in love everyday you give to us. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
