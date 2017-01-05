Prayer for today (1/6/17)

O Lord, my God, remove the fears that bind me so that I can be happy in the knowledge that you are there to comfort me no matter what else is happening. Thank you for being God all by yourself. In Jesus’ name today and forever. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments