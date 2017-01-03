Prayer for today (1/4/17)

Most precious Jesus, not so long ago, on one holy night, you came into this needy world. The stars shone bright and the angels sang to you, a tiny babe in a manger, a lullaby so sweet. This world has never been the same since you came to be with us. O how we adore you and are so proud to rejoice at your birth. You brought to us love divine for everyone who would receive it. You are the light that came into the world and none other can compare to your infinite compassion, mercy, forgiveness and grace. With glory and honor to your holy name, Hallelujah. Amen
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
