Prayer for today (1/3/17)

January 2, 2017 9:00 PM

Gracious Heavenly Father, you are beyond our understanding of beauty for you are more beautiful than all the vast firmament that our eyes can see. We confess our weaknesses and ask for your forgiveness for our many sins. You are so gracious to offer us your love and kindness and thank you for allowing your precious son to give us our chance at heaven. Amen.

Barbara J Freeman, Macon

