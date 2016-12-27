Prayer of the Day

December 27, 2016 9:05 PM

Prayer for today (12/28/16)

As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.”

Matthew 3:16-17 NIV

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos