Prayer for today (12/28/16)

As soon as Jesus was baptized, he went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and he saw the spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased.”
Matthew 3:16-17 NIV
