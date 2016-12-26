Prayer of the Day

December 26, 2016 9:04 PM

Prayer for today (12/27/16)

Zechariah asked the angel, “How can I be sure of this? I am an old man and my wife is well along in years.” The angel said to him, “I am Gabriel. I stand in the presence of God, and I have been sent to speak to you and to tell you this good news. And now you will be silent and not able to speak until the day this happens, because you did not believe my words, which will come true at their appointed time.”

Luke 1: 18-20 NIV

