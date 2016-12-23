Prayer for today (12/24/16)

Heavenly Father, I’m so thankful for my today. Lord, I was just thinking of me. How can I improve my life that would add value to it and enhance it in every way, Lord, I understand you won’t allow us to take our friends and family along, because you need us to stay focused on what you are doing through us and you are trying to take us places they cannot go. Lord, just guide my footsteps into the destiny you have chosen for me. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
