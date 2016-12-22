Prayer for today (12/23/16)

A bird’s singing cry, black wings against the sky.
An animal’s love call, trees so mighty tall.
Stars bright in the night, a silvery moon a delight
Lightning silver strike, blue waters circle the land
Green plants and dry sand, a world full of life
And God gave these to you and me, who can deny God’s hand?
For this I pray, thank you Lord God this day.
Amen.
Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray
