Prayer of the Day

December 22, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (12/23/16)

A bird’s singing cry, black wings against the sky.

An animal’s love call, trees so mighty tall.

Stars bright in the night, a silvery moon a delight

Lightning silver strike, blue waters circle the land

Green plants and dry sand, a world full of life

And God gave these to you and me, who can deny God’s hand?

For this I pray, thank you Lord God this day.

Amen.

Brian T. Reid Sr., Gray

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Santa in the Park: Filmore Thomas Park, that is.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos