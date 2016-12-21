Prayer for today 12/22/16)

Heavenly Father, we thank you for your plan to send your son, Jesus Christ into our midst to give us a chance for salvation and eternal life with you. We know you are in control of all that happens, even though we don’t understand why bad things happen. Thank you for loving us in spite of our sin. Be with us when darkness comes because you are the true light of the world and all we ever need. Amen.
Barbara J. Freeman, Macon
