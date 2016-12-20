Prayer for today (12/21/16)

Father, I can’t go a day without giving you praise. I need to let you know how grateful and appreciative I am to you for my life, health and strength that you have given me this day. I’m so thankful to you for everything. Help me to walk in your will in a meek and humble way, that would draw all people to you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
