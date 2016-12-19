Prayer for today (12/20/16)

Most holy and loving Jesus, in this season of Christmas, our hearts are filled with kindness and compassion for those who suffer from illnesses, for those who are weary and have lost hope, and for all who have less than they truly need. Bless the hearts and hands that reach out with love to help make this Christmas be filled with peace, joy and the hope that came down to our world when you were born. Thank you Jesus for loving us just as we are and for helping us to grow in faith, truth and purity. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
