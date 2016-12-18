Prayer for today (12/19/16)

Our Father, help me to always pray so I can stay real close to you. In my heart let the meditation flow from within with songs and hymns giving praises to you for keeping me alive, blessing me with today, Lord, I thank you for allowing me to see the year 2016. I could be sleeping in my grave. Thank you for blessing me. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
