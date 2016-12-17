Prayer for today (12/18/16)

These words from long ago are dear and loving. “We thank Thee, our Father, for the quiet stillness of the dawn and for the courage to face the day; For strength and for hands with which to work; For food to make strong temples for Thy Spirit; For forgiveness and the comfort of the evening with burning fires and family fellowship; For sound sleep and a bed to lie upon; For shelter, for inner peace and a Father's watchful care through the dark hours of the night; For all of this and a Savior's love, we humbly thank Thee, Amen.”
The Family At Prayer circa 1960
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments