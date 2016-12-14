Prayer for today (12/15/16)

O Glorious God, we are so thankful for your son, Jesus, who came to be with us as a tiny babe in a humble manger. He is the reason why we feel so loving during Christmas. He was your love that came down from Heaven to a world in need. These words tell His story. “Great little One! whose all-embracing birth lifts Earth to Heaven, stoops Heaven to Earth.” by Richard Crashaw. Glory Hallelujah, Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
