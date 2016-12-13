Prayer of the Day

December 13, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (12/14/16)

Heavenly Father, I am so grateful to you for my today. You woke me up early this morning, clothed me in my right mind, having health and strength to acknowledge that you are the true and living God of all nations. Oh Lord I do praise you and thank you for being so good to me. Amen.

Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia

