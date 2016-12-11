Prayer for today (12/12/16)

Lord, if we trust you for our eternal salvation, why don’t we trust you for our daily needs? Instill in us the peace that comes from casting all our cares on you. When all hope seems lost, Lord, be with those who suffer. Help them to never abandon hope, for all things are possible with you. Thank you God for your love. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
