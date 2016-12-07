Prayer for today (12/08/16)

Our Father, Lord Jesus, we come boldly in your holy name to tell you thank you for one more wonderful day. We praise your holy and righteous name. Thank you for your forgiveness and another opportunity to call on your holy name. When the praises go up then blessings come down. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Minister Wanda Green, Macon
