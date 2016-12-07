Prayer of the Day

December 7, 2016 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (12/08/16)

Our Father, Lord Jesus, we come boldly in your holy name to tell you thank you for one more wonderful day. We praise your holy and righteous name. Thank you for your forgiveness and another opportunity to call on your holy name. When the praises go up then blessings come down. In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Minister Wanda Green, Macon

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Comments

Videos

Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos