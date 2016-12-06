Prayer for today (12/07/16)

Dearest Jesus, these words from long ago by Carl and Eva Clare Kardatzke, have the very same reflection as today. ‘O grant, dear God, this Christmas time, that underneath my tree, there shall be gifts of lasting worth for me, yet unto thee. May there be patience, brightly wrapped in golden understanding, piled next to faith and hope and trust, all three my life commanding. May love and tolerance for all the world be sealed with will to do. Only then, I know, my Christmas can be merry through and through. Amen.
Sheila Bennett, Jeffersonville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments