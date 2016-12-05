Prayer for today (12/06/16)

O Lord, I don’t know where I would be without you, or what I would be doing if your grace and mercy had not been given to me. I can’t give you enough thanks for your love and kindness. I can express to you my innermost feelings. Lord l truly thank you, and I give my life back to you in appreciation to what you have done for me. Amen.
Bessie R. Brown, Manassas, Virginia
