Prayer for today (12/05/16)

Father God, help me to be bold and to reach out to people you want me to get to know. Thank you for providing me with friendships that will grow my faith and give me an opportunity to gain and receive support for the challenges I face. Give me discernment so I know where I belong within your family. In Jesus’ name we trust. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
