Prayer for today (11/29/16)

Dear Lord, as I enter into this quiet time with you, calm my mind, body and spirit. Take my hand and lead me to your side. I long to feel your touch, hear your voice and see your face. Whatever comes to me this day, I know you will be with me. Thank you for giving one the patience to wait on you. In Jesus' name. Amen.
Johnnie Mae Holland, Macon
