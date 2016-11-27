Prayer for today 11/28/16)

My dearest beloved Father, the hour has come to glorify your only begotten son into yourself. With the same glory I had with you before the Earth existed. Father, I love you so very much. You chose me out of the world, then gave me authority that I may give eternal life to all who believed in you through my testimony. Amen.
Buster O’Neal, Macon
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments